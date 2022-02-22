Urus One Day Volume Hits $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00108668 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

