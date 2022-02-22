USDJ Price Reaches $1.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.81 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.12 or 0.06930666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,677.21 or 0.99662477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00050088 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

