usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.88. usell.com shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.
usell.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USEL)
