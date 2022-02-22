UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Purchases $304,869.18 in Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $326,022.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37.

USER stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 254,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82. UserTesting Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

