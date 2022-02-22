Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,500 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 133.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 240.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $1,622,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,517 shares of company stock valued at $585,944. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.18.

NOC opened at $391.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $291.60 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.84 and its 200 day moving average is $373.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

