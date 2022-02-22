Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,400 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FedEx were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $222.23 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

