Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,300 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Stryker were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Stryker by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $248.14 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

