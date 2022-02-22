Utah Retirement Systems Sells 37,500 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $186,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,308 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

