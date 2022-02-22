Utah Retirement Systems Sells 5,400 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,221 shares of company stock worth $10,035,300 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $122.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

