Utah Retirement Systems Sells 855 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equinix were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $359,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.24.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total transaction of $821,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,782 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,095. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $692.94 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $753.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $792.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.22%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

