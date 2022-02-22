UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.86. UTStarcom shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 12,816 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

