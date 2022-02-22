Vai (VAI) Price Reaches $0.91

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Vai has a total market cap of $55.18 million and $109,023.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.29 or 0.06869436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.66 or 0.99887462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00049829 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

