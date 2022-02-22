Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1,288.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vail Resorts worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $266.00 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.23 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.87.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

