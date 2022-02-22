Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $260.35

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $260.35 and last traded at $266.55, with a volume of 377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 34,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

