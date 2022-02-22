Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.69

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.69 and traded as low as $14.63. Valeo shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 29,400 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLEEY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

