Validity Price Reaches $3.41 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Validity coin can now be bought for $3.41 or 0.00008981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $15.40 million and approximately $115,684.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.91 or 0.00410240 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,515,904 coins and its circulating supply is 4,512,615 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.