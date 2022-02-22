ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.21

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.21 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 26.60 ($0.36). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.37), with a volume of 176,495 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £17.73 million and a PE ratio of -11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 16.74 and a quick ratio of 16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.42.

Get ValiRx alerts:

About ValiRx (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.