Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,754 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,142,000 after purchasing an additional 149,635 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,712. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

