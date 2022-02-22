Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 265.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,981 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

