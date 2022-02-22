Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lowered by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,582 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 194,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $57.81 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

