Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $61,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. 451,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,694,512. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

