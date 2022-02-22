Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,851 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,999,000 after acquiring an additional 45,980 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

