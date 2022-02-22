Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $238.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

