Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.