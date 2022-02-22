Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

