Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

