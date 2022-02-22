Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1,593.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,607 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,374,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after acquiring an additional 169,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 850,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCLT opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.26. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $94.55 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.