Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $229.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

