Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.2% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,512,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 68,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,420. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.93.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.