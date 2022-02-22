Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $32,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

