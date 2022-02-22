Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.37 and a 1-year high of $83.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

