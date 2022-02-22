Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $206.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $195.92 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.40 and its 200-day moving average is $222.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.