Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 970.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.16. 4,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

