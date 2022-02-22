Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 574.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. 70,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,053. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

