Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $293,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,144. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

