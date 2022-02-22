Vecima Networks Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

VCM opened at C$16.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.74. The stock has a market cap of C$388.83 million and a PE ratio of 66.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$17.60.

VCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

