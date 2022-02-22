Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Shares Up 1.3%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

