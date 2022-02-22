Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 774,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 741,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 851.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 663,770 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,866,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,419. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $754.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

