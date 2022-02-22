Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) CFO Sells $37,982.80 in Stock

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Veoneer stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,638. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

