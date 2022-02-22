Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) CFO Sells $37,982.80 in Stock

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Veoneer stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,638. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34.
Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.
About Veoneer
Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.
