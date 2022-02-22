Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Vera Bradley reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $263.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 226,539 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Vera Bradley by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 634,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 96,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vera Bradley by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 67,665 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 538,246 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

