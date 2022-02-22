VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $434,462.34

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $434,462.34 and $1,122.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,934.24 or 0.99966821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00064464 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00022617 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015321 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00318419 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,694,661 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

