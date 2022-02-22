Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.23. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

