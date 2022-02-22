Veritiv (VRTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Veritiv by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

