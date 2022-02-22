Veritiv (VRTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:VRTV opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.23.
In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
