Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.95.
Several research firms have commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
NYSE VET opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
