Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.95.

Several research firms have commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE VET opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.