Verso (VRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Verso (NYSE:VRS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Shares of VRS stock remained flat at $$26.70 on Tuesday. 191,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $775.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Verso has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 902.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 434,304 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 163,377 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth about $3,464,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

VRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

