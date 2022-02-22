Verso (VSO) 1-Day Volume Hits $123,645.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Verso has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Verso has a market cap of $2.92 million and $123,645.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.95 or 0.06874496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.60 or 0.99812765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049913 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.