Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report sales of $15.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.40 million and the lowest is $14.84 million. Veru reported sales of $13.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $75.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $455.48 million, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

