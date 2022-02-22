VerusCoin Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and $23,412.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.86 or 0.06884817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,160.66 or 0.99637299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00050164 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,966,997 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.