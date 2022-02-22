Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) by 756.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Verve Therapeutics worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $267,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,180 shares of company stock worth $9,230,189 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $78.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

