Vetri (VLD) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Vetri coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vetri has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00036822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00108252 BTC.

Vetri Coin Profile

Vetri (VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

